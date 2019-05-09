New Sekiro Mod Turns Wolf Into Poly-Donald Trump

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Since it’s release, one of the key talking points surrounding Sekiro has been whether the game is too difficult for its own good. While we’re not planning on settling that debate here (*cough* it isn’t *cough*) that hasn’t stopped the modding community from having a bit of a play around with the game to see what they can achieve.

In the latest mod, however, the Wolf has been kicked from the game and replaced with a highly-polygon styled Donald Trump.

Making Sekiro Great Again!

Admittedly, the design of the character is a little crude and looks like something from Little Big Adventure. It is, however, more than a little amusing to see the slightly obese character jumping, climbing and entering into Samurai combat.

The mod, created by user ‘Skymoon’ is just a relatively straight forward asset swap. I must admit though, I laughed out loud when I saw it in action.

Can I Try it Out?

If at this point you want to see what playing Sekiro as the 45th President would be like. If so, then the good news is that the mod is free to download and try for yourself. To access the mod (and find out more information) you can visit the official website via the link here!

While I don’t think his presence is necessary to make Sekiro great again, it will be curious to see how he handles the walls…

What do you think? Are you impressed with the mod? – Let us know in the comments!