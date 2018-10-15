New Trailer Lands For Unbreakable Sequel ‘Glass’

It’s been nearly 20 years now since Unbreakable arrived at Cinemas. If you want to avoid spoilers about that film (which is very difficult when talking about the sequel) you should probably look away now. Last warning!

With a new sequel underway, Glass is set in a future where both Bruce Willis’ and Samuel L Jacksons characters have ended up at a mental institution. Along with another M. Night Shyamalan film character, The Beast. All of whom are at this one facility because it’s director believes that they’re ‘superhero’ status is a delusion.

You may recall from Unbreakable, that once the plot was revealed, it was essentially a ‘hero and villain’ film. It will, therefore, be great to see that explored further!

This Needs To Be Good!

I think most can agree that Unbreakable was a pretty great film. Similar to ‘The 6th Sense” though, also directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan, once the plot was revealed, there wasn’t really much need for a 2nd viewing. They were films that were great on a first viewing experience and that’s perfectly fine. What isn’t fine, however, is that since Unbreakable M. Night Shyamalan has had a lot more misses than hits. For him to revisit a story such as a this as a sequel takes some guts… or desperation.

When Is It Out?

‘Glass’ will release at cinemas this January. So far, I must admit, the trailer is giving me a lot more hope than concerns. It is certainly to see this story revisited after so many years, particularly since the main ‘superhero’ crux wasn’t explored that deeply in the original. This is, however, going to be one of two things – It’ll either be bloody great or bloody awful!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Glass? – Let us know in the comments!