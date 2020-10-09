New Windows 10 Installer to Ask What You Plan to Do on Your PC

Having installed Windows 10 probably masses of times now on various systems, I feel like a have a fairly solid grasp of the process and the things I want and don’t want it to do. If you too are pretty familiar with it, however, it seems that Microsoft may be set to add a new little customization feature to it. – One that will specifically ask you what you primarily intend to use your PC for and, by proxy, look to find ways to help make that experience better.

Windows 10 Preview Installer

In a report via TechSpot, users of the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build (20231) have found that when you attempt to install the operating system, you are given a new customization menu. From it, you mark off what you primarily intend to use your PC for and, at least in theory, Windows 10 will look to provide you with specific functions and features that will (again, in theory) improve that particular experience.

Is It Any Good?

At the time of writing, it seems that regardless of what you select, be it all, some, or none, it doesn’t make any notable difference to the manner in which Windows 10 operates. The main concerns, however, is that this will simply represent another means of ‘bloatware’ being installed on your system. Fortunately, if that is the case, there is always that handy skip button that, I’ll confess, I use more than a little when installing the operating system.

It will, however, be interesting to see if Microsoft does plan to formally introduce this feature and, more so, if it will actually be genuinely useful!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!