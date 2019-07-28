New Windows 10 Update Adds Numerous Useful Fixes

With the weekend coming to an end, you might be planning to try and curb your late-night activity on the internet to (attempt) to get to bed early. If this is the case, however, then you might want to give yourself a warning as a brand new Windows 10 update has just been released and if you’re anything like me, they only ever seem to want to install around 30-minutes after I really should’ve switched my PC off.

New Windows 10 Update Released

The new update (specifically KB4505903) looks to introduce a number of useful fixes to Windows 10 operating systems. Admittedly, on the surface, there isn’t anything particularly exciting here. If you have, however, been experiencing any of the following problems, it will undoubtedly be hugely useful to you.

Updates an issue that prevents Windows Hello face recognition from working after you restart a device.

Allows Microsoft Edge to print PDF documents that contain landscape and portrait-oriented pages correctly.

Allows Microsoft Edge to open PDFs that are configured to be opened only once correctly.

Updates an issue that may display colours incorrectly when viewing an image on 10-bit display panels.

Updates an issue that may prevent you from changing the display brightness after your device resumes from Sleep or Hibernation.

Corrects an issue that may prevent a device from going to Sleep mode when some applications that rely on Bluetooth are open.

Improves Bluetooth audio quality when using certain audio profiles for extended periods.

Improves compatibility with the Window-Eyes screen reader application.

Ensures that the Start menu works as expected when new users sign in to Windows.

Updates the Windows Ink Workspace by simplifying the menu and adding direct integration with the Microsoft Whiteboard app for a richer collaboration experience.

We should note that these are only the highlights of the update. You can learn more with the full fix list via the link here!

Where Can I Get the Update?

Like many non-urgent updates of this type, your operating system will likely decide for itself when it will make the installation. If you do, however, want to force the issue, you can manually check on your PC right now.

Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

As you can see in the image below, this update is now live and available. Well, at least on my PC. You will, therefore, forgive me if I decide to log-off now and get it installed. I’d, quite frankly, rather it happen now than at 1 am.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!