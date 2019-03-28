New World War Z Trailer Showcases Tokyo Map

World War Z

With us just being weeks away from the release of World War Z, it’s hardly surprising to see the hype for the game being ramped up a little.

In fairness, I must admit that I have fallen somewhat victim to it. I’ve been aware of the game’s development for a little over a year and have often said that I harbour hopes that this might finally be the multiplayer zombie survival game we’ve all been waiting for!

Well, if you did need any encouraging to get on board the hype train yourself, then we have good news! A brand new trailer has been released showcasing the Tokyo map.

Sabre Interactive

It seems that the Toyko map may not initially have been planned for the game. In a report via DSOGaming, Sabre Interactive said:

“We’ve had such a positive response to the content that we decided to expand the core game and make four episodes spanning eleven levels available at launch.”

When Is It Out?

We should note that World War Z has been subject to more than a couple delays as Sabre Interactive is clearly anxious to get this fairly solid on launch.

All going well, however, World War Z is expected to release on April 16th. With a little over 2 weeks to go, I’ll be honest enough to say that I have high-hopes for this!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to World War Z? In addition, do you like the latest video release? – Let us know in the comments!