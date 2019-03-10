Next Fallout Release is a Tabletop Role-playing Game

A Standalone Expansion to Fallout: Wasteland Warfare

Modiphius Entertainment is announcing that they are releasing an expansion to Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, the officially licensed tabletop miniatures game which launched last year.

Although there is no official name for it yet, this will be a standalone expansion. Furthermore, James Sheehan, Wasteland Warfare’s game designer is developing it.

Aside from expanding the narrative wargame experience of Wasteland Warfare, Modiphius will also launch one more licensed Fallout tabletop RPG.

This time, it will be using a 2d20 ruleset similar to Mutant Chronicles, Infinity, Conan, Star Trek Adventures, and John Carter of Mars. This 2d20 version has Sam Webb as the lead developer.

When are these Coming Out?

The Wasteland Warfare expansion will arrive during Summer 2019. Furthermore, a combined box-set with will also launch in time for Christmas 2019.

The Wasteland Warfare two-player starter set is currently available for £60.00. Faction core sets are also available for £40.00 each. To start your Wasteland Warfare collection, you can buy them directly from Modiphius’ website. Watch for the expansion to be listed there once it is released.

As for the 2d20 system Fallout game, it will arrive in 2020. This is a nice alternative for those who prefer a traditional tabletop, rather than fancy miniatures and custom dice.