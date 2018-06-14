Next-Gen Xbox Codenamed “Scarlett” Expected to Arrive in 2020

Is Microsoft Preparing for Next-Gen Already?

Despite the fact that Microsoft just launched their latest Xbox One X back in November 2017, they are apparently looking forward to the next-gen already. According to Thurrot, this console carries the codename “Scarlett”, which certainly sounds less menacing than the Xbox One X’ “Project Scorpio”. However, it has an aggressive release target of 2020. That is only two years away, and is much shorter than expected from a console release cycle.

What Can Fans Expect from This Next-Gen Xbox Console?

Unlike the Xbox One X and other Xbox consoles before it, Scarlett is apparently not just a single device, but a “family of devices”. Which means there are multiple hardware releases for that year.

The aggressive hardware planning coincides with Microsoft also expanding their in-house gaming studios. Earlier this week, Phil Spencer announced at E3 2018 that Microsoft has acquired Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games. Which means Scarlett will have plenty of exclusives lined up ready once it comes out.

Obviously, even higher framerates and better CPU performance is expected. Especially since rumours of Sony using AMD’s Zen CPU and next-gen NAVI GPU for the PlayStation 5 are circling around.