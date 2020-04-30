NHS Workers Can Apply for a Free Video Game!

It’s hardly any secret that the COVID-19 situation has put a lot of strain on health services around the world. In the UK, however, there is currently a lot of love and support for NHS workers and it seems that the gaming industry also wants to do their part to say thank you!

How are they doing this? Well, if you work for the NHS (with a valid e-mail address) you can apply for a free video game! Yep, you read that correctly!

NHS Heroes Can Get a Free Video Game

As part of a promotion run by ‘Games for Carers’ the video game industry has donated over 80,000 codes that can be claimed by NHS workers. All they need to do is visit the website, enter their e-mail address and name, and a free video game code will be sent to them! This isn’t just PC codes either. Codes can/will also be supplied for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch consoles!

It’s honestly an amazing promotion and if you work for the NHS, or know someone who does, be sure to let them know that a video game is out there for them simply waiting to be claimed!

What’s the catch I hear you ask? There is none! This is simply a means of the video game industry being able to say thank you to those in the NHS who have been working hard and putting their health in danger to help others!

How Can I Apply?

It should be noted that there are certain restrictions on this promotion. For example, you must have a valid ‘NHS’ e-mail address (largely so they can be 100% certain you do work for the health service), and in addition, by applying you agree that you will not attempt to re-sell the code.

If you are, however, happy with both of those points, you can visit the website here to claim your game!

