Ni No Kuni 2 Gets 25 Minute Gameplay Video

Despite us only being in March 2018, we have so far already seen one of our most anticipated releases for the year coming in the Final Fantasy XV PC release. With that being pretty decent on launch, we have high hopes that our other majorly anticipated release, Ni No Kuni 2, is just as good.

With the game set to release in just 10 days, a new video has been released showcasing over 25 minutes of in-game video footage.

Our hopes for Ni No Kuni

Having been massive fans of the original game, when the sequel was announced, we were surprised, but of course, also delighted. It was, after all, one of the best looking JRPG’s out there, particularly with the Ghibli based animated scenes. What we do know about the new game so far is a little limited, but we do know that it will incorporate a form of ‘building’ mode as well as developing further on the 1st games excellent battle system.

Largely speaking, our only real criticism of the first game was that it held your hand for too long. The first 10 hours of the game feels too much like an extended tutorial before you actually get around to the real depth of play the game has to offer. It is, incidentally, well worth revisiting if you wished, albeit only currently available on the PS3 of the RPCS3 emulator (with a little clunkiness).

When is Ni No Kuni 2 released?

Ni No Kuni 2 has already officially gone gold. That means, in developer-speak, that the game has finished all production and is ready to launch. Therefore, Ni No Kuni 2 is set to release on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on March 23rd.

One of our most anticipated games is only 10 days away. I’d say we were hyped, but we’ve been hyped for around 6 months now.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ni No Kuni? Looking forward to the sequel? What would you like to see from it? – Let us know in the comments!

