Night Trap is coming to the Nintendo Switch

To help break you into this terrifying news, let’s start with a little trivia. You may notice these days that games and even music CD’s carry parental warnings. Warning, Adult/Mature content. You know them. Well, what you might not have known is that trend started back in the mid-eighties when a little-known musician called Prince released a moderately successful album called ‘Purple Rain’. In it, a specific song track alluded to a woman taking a bit of ‘personal time’. From there, we got our first mature content warning.

Skip 8 years into the future and Night Trap lands on CD consoles. The game which featured FMV ‘horror’ seemed to again terrify politicians and parents in the US. As such, it gained notoriety for starting what it considered the first major witchhunt against video games. It was even so bad at the time that Nintendo said it would never have content such as Night Trap on their consoles.

Well, 25 years later and Nintendo has decided that it will after all. Yes, in a report via Polygon, Night Trap is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Don’t let bad acting, a threadbare plot and an overall boring game get in the way!

I am a bit of a closet fan of FMV games, but Night Trap is definitely one of the most cringe-worthy members of the club. Combining bad acting with a game based solely on time memorization, it wasn’t great. At the time though, the scenes where teenage girls were killed (by slowly moving creatures in costumes Toho would have rejected in the 1950’s) scandalized the gaming industry.

These days, Night Trap is seen for what it really is, a game that’s so bad it’s actually half-decent. The singing scene above is highly cringe-worthy and I dare you to watch it without feeling a little awkward or embarrassed. For it to turn up on the Nintendo Switch though, it’s actually a perfect novelty title that I might give a go.

