Nintendo Confirms Luigi Isn’t Dead After Smash Bros Trailer

Nintendo Confirms Luigi Isn’t Dead

Nintendo is working quite hard at the moment to promote the upcoming release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. As part of any usual game release, there are a few promotional images, screenshots and even trailers. In the latest trailer though, Nintendo set the internet on fire with the suggestion that Luigi was dead.

The hysteria has got so bad that the company has had to make a statement confirming that Luigi is (at least metaphorically) alive and well.

Castlevania Comes To The Franchise

As part of the trailer, Nintendo highlighted the Castlevania inclusions by showing Luigi facing off against Death. Death is, incidentally, a pretty horrific boss fight. In it though, you clearly see Death take a swing at him with his scythe and remove his soul! That’s one ghost that Luigi isn’t vacuuming!

What didn’t matters was that Luigi also failed to appear again in the trailer. Had Nintendo killed him off? – The short answer is no!

He Is Alive and Well and Probably Eating Lots Of Spaghetti!

While the trailer does have fans excited for the inclusion of Castlevania in the Smash Bros. franchise Nintendo should’ve known that it would also spark a lot of rumours. There isn’t much the internet loves more than a conspiracy theory. In three simple words though, Nintendo UK has confirmed that the green plumber is ok.

Well, that’s a relief!

Better still, we do at least know that Simon Belmont is going to appear in the Smash Bros. game!

What do you think? A funny trailer or was Nintendo a bit on the nose with the ‘Death’ business? – Let us know in the comments!