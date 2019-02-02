Nintendo Announce Upcoming Dr Mario Mobile Game

/ 13 mins ago

dr mario nintendo

Dr Mario World

Since purchasing it on my old black and white Gameboy back in 1992, I have always been a pretty colossal fan of the Dr Mario series. It is, in fact, one of the few video games that my wife will play with me. Well, at least until I’ve romped to my 10th victory in a row. At that point, she doesn’t want to play anymore for some reason.

It is a game I still regularly play today, albeit mostly via SNES emulator.

In a brand new Twitter post, however, Nintendo has announced something I don’t think anyone was expecting. A brand new officially licensed Dr Mario game is on the way to mobile and, better still, it will be releasing this summer!

What Do We Know About It?

At the moment, details surrounding the release are rather limited. Nintendo may have announced the game, but not much else. We do know that it’s confirmed for release in America and Japan. Europe, however, is somewhat concerningly omitted from the list at the moment. This is likely due to the licensing not yet being completely tied up, but I’m sure it’s going to release here eventually!

Having thoroughly enjoyed the recent Professor Layton mobile port, I personally can’t wait for this. I might miss the tactile touch of a controller for the flipping, but if this has a multiplayer mode, then I look forward to seeing you in the virtual pill jar.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dr Mario? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results