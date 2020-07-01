Nintendo (Sort Of) Apologizes for Joy-Con Drift Problems

You may be aware that, at the time of writing, there is currently a class-action lawsuit being made against Nintendo over the ‘joy-con drift’ issue seen with the Nintendo Switch controllers. A matter that developed largely over the fact that Nintendo barely even acknowledged that the problem ever existed.

Well, despite the legal case still ongoing, there is some solace that can be taken by those affected by it. Nintendo has officially said it’s sorry about the problem. Well… sort of…

Nintendo Apologizes for Joy-Con Drift

If you’re not aware of what this fault was, the video above gives you an excellent demonstration. Put simply though, just in case you are not able to watch it, when a direction was pressed on either of the two thumbsticks, sometimes movement would continue to be registered even when there was no physical input being made.

As above though, this is a problem that has been known since the consoles launch back in 2017 and, so far, Nintendo has been heavily criticised for attempting (in some views) to downplay the issue.

In a report via TechSpot, however, while it isn’t much, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has apologized for the “inconvenience” caused by this problem.

What Do We Think?

Well, we’ll start by admitting that yes, it isn’t much of an apology. With the current on-going lawsuit, however, that’s pretty much about all Nintendo could possibly say about it at the moment. It may, however, be some indication that concessions are about to be made in an attempt to bring the matter to a conclusion.

What do you think? Did (or have) you experience this issue with your Switch controllers? – Let us know in the comments!