Nintendo (Sort Of) Apologizes for Joy-Con Drift Problems

/ 33 mins ago
Nintendo Will Reportedly Repair Joy-Con Drift Issue for Free

You may be aware that, at the time of writing, there is currently a class-action lawsuit being made against Nintendo over the ‘joy-con drift’ issue seen with the Nintendo Switch controllers. A matter that developed largely over the fact that Nintendo barely even acknowledged that the problem ever existed.

Well, despite the legal case still ongoing, there is some solace that can be taken by those affected by it. Nintendo has officially said it’s sorry about the problem. Well… sort of…

Nintendo Apologizes for Joy-Con Drift

If you’re not aware of what this fault was, the video above gives you an excellent demonstration. Put simply though, just in case you are not able to watch it, when a direction was pressed on either of the two thumbsticks, sometimes movement would continue to be registered even when there was no physical input being made.

As above though, this is a problem that has been known since the consoles launch back in 2017 and, so far, Nintendo has been heavily criticised for attempting (in some views) to downplay the issue.

In a report via TechSpot, however, while it isn’t much, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has apologized for the “inconvenience” caused by this problem.

nintendo mario

What Do We Think?

Well, we’ll start by admitting that yes, it isn’t much of an apology. With the current on-going lawsuit, however, that’s pretty much about all Nintendo could possibly say about it at the moment. It may, however, be some indication that concessions are about to be made in an attempt to bring the matter to a conclusion.

What do you think? Did (or have) you experience this issue with your Switch controllers? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend