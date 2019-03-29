Nintendo May Be Preparing To Enter The Phone Market

When it comes to portable gaming devices, Nintendo has pretty much had a clear market share for at least the last 20 years. Yes, there have been some exceptions and in terms of competition, the expansion and development of smartphone technology has had an impact. In terms of outright gaming devices on the go, however, it’s hard to beat a DS.

It seems, however, that Nintendo may be set to look to combine their existing tech with something new. Namely, rumours are suggesting that Nintendo is currently considering the development of a mobile gaming phone.

This Could Be Good!

In a report via WCCFTech, Nintendo is currently looking into the development of a brand new division. This new ‘wing’ of the company will specifically look to design what will essentially be a Nintendo branded smartphone.

It is believed that the key emphasis will still be on gaming. The device, however, would also function as a relatively typical smartphone.

What Do We Think?

Frankly, if Nintendo could find a way to break into the mobile phone market, then primarily pushing their gaming platform for it would certainly be a powerful vehicle.

There are, after all, very few phones currently on the market which are primarily gaming devices over phones. Yes, Razer did attempt a ‘gaming smartphone’ a year or so ago. They didn’t, however, exactly have the ‘oomph’ in either department to really make it a dominant success.

Nintendo, on the other hand, could do it. I must admit, the prospect of owning a Nintendo phone is more than a little interesting.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!