Nintendo Release Video Trailer Showcasing The Labo Vehicle Kit

The Nintendo Labo is perhaps one of the most unique and weirdest system peripherals ever. Then again, Nintendo does have a bit of a habit of releasing weird and wonderful add-ons. As an owner of a power glove (quite unusual at the time in the UK) I am more than aware of this myself!

The Labo, however, was something rather different. Combining cardboard kits which could be ‘chopped and changed’ (not literally chopped) you could create some interesting and varied ways to use the Switch to play games. The latest of these to be released in the ‘Vehicle Kit’ and with the launch due tomorrow, Nintendo has released a trailer showing it in action!

What Does It Do?

The vehicle kit has been specifically designed with driving and vehicle-based games in mind. With if you can create a steering wheel, flight yoke or even a submersible control. The best part about it though is that it isn’t just about playing the games, it’s also about actually physically creating the tools with which to do them!

When Is It Out?

The Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit will release on the 14th of September. This is a stand-alone kit so you will not require any other of the kit packages out to be able to enjoy this. Be warned, for what is essentially a box of cardboard, it isn’t cheap. It does, however, provide a lot of fun. The kind of fun that has given so many such fond memories of Nintendo.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!