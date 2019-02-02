Nintendo Are Reportedly Working On A Smaller Switch Console

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is coming up for its 2nd birthday this March and I think it’s pretty safe to say that the console has proven to be a huge success for Nintendo. Even if you are not personally a fan of it, the fact that it has already sold around 35 million units should give you a fair indication that it’s doing well with consumers.

There has, however, been more than a few rumours that Nintendo would consider alternative models for the console in later cycles. In a report via The Verge, however, fresh rumours are circling about what this could entail.

Go Smaller At The Cost Of Some Features

In the report, it is suggested that Nintendo may be working on a smaller version of the console. Being smaller, this would potentially allow them to see it at a reduced cost to the current circa £229 price. This isn’t entirely surprising as we have seen Sony regularly do this for all of their PlayStation consoles It does, however, speculate that this reduced size would be at the expense of a couple of features from the existing model.

What Features Would Be Lost?

It is believed that the trade-off for the smaller size would be firstly a smaller screen. Sorry if that sounded a bit obvious. In addition to this though, it is also speculated that the dock would be dropped and, in addition, also the cartridge slot. Is Nintendo gearing this updated version more towards the downloadable content market? It seems likely.

In fairness, to me, this sounded like a great idea. At least, until I heard about the loss of the cartridge port. I personally believe that this would be an error. I may, therefore, treat that particular aspect with more than a little cynicism. Not only to the practicality, but to whether it’s true at all.

If they could, however, release an updated and less expensive version, I daresay it would provide a big shot in the arm to sales.

What do you think? Do you own a Nintendo Switch? – Let us know in the comments!