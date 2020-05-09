Nintendo Sets the Lawyers on the Mario 64 PC Port

Around a week ago it came to our attention that a full-blown PC port of Super Mario 64 was available on the internet to download. The exact source of the game was more than a little unclear, but it was honestly pretty fantastic in terms of what it offered. Namely, a PC experience, compatible with a keyboard or controller, that ran absolutely seamlessly!

Well, in something that’ll likely come as no surprise, Nintendo clearly wasn’t (and still isn’t) very happy about this and, in a report via TechSpot, they’ve now got the lawyers in overdrive trying to shut this down!

Nintendo Hires Lawyers!

In learning of this game leaking online, Nintendo has reportedly got their lawyers hard at work attempting to remove all traces of it from the internet. This isn’t, incidentally, limited to just the game files as there have been a number of instances of both Reddit and YouTube posts (containing videos of the game) being shut down due to copyright claims. So, if you have posted footage of this online, it might be a good idea for you to voluntarily take it down before Nintendo orders you to.

The bottom line, however, is that if you were looking to try this out, (not that we would recommend it due to legal reasons, of course), you might want to start your search sooner rather than later as the water-hole of resources is starting to dry up!

What Do We Think?

We can’t honestly pretend that we’re overly surprised by this news. Nintendo is, after all, notoriously defensive of its IP’s. The saddest part of it all, however, is that this PC port of Super Mario 64 was honestly amazing and again just highlighted how awesome it would be if Nintendo could be bothered to official bring its games to the platform.

Will that ever happen though? Well, all we’d say is to not hold your breath!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!