Nintendo Start Selling Refurbished NES Classics on eBay

Since the release of the NES Classic, it has proven to be very difficult for many to actually get their hands on one of the systems. This was, admittedly, relieved somewhat when Nintendo did a re-issue of the console last year, but today, finding one ready to buy on a retail shelf is more than a little challenging.

If you have, therefore, been struggling to get one, then eBay might be the answer. No, we’re not talking scalpers here either.

Nintendo themselves are selling refurbished models directly on the auction website for the low price of just $50.

NES Classic Refurbished Models Hit eBay

These refurbished models are being sold on eBay directly from Nintendo. So the good news is you’re not dealing with any third parties here. Additionally, coming directly from Nintendo, you also have a pretty solid guarantee that the product will be in good order.

With 5,000 originally listed, however, over half have already sold now so to grab yours, you’re going to need to act quickly!

What Do They Mean By ‘Refurbished’

Based on the product description, it would appear that these were faulty models that were returned to Nintendo and subsequently repaired. So, whatever gremlins did originally lie in the systems have now been fixed so, in theory, they might be better than those originally sold.

For just $50, however, this significantly undercuts the vast majority of sellers. Even those who look to sell their 2nd-hand models for upwards of the original £80 retail price.

If you didn’t already own one, now might be the best time to get in on the NES classic action. You can check out the official eBay retail page via the link here!

What do you think? Do you own a NES Classic? Are you impressed with the price these are being sold for? – Let us know in the comments!