Nintendo Switch Control Image Spark RDR2 Port Rumours

With Red Dead Redemption 2 practically available on all platforms now, there is only one notable exception left. Namely, the Nintendo Switch.

Now, whether this will happen or not is still entirely open to speculation. Following a post on Twitter, however, a data mine of the texture files has revealed something that is sparking rumours that an announcement may be just around the corner.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch?

So, what has led to these rumours? Well, Twitter user Tez2 found the above Nintendo Switch controller image buried within the Red Dead Redemption 2 texture files.

This could potentially mean one of two things. Either a Nintendo Switch port is in the works or (perhaps more likely, albeit far more boringly) that support for the controller may be coming to the PC version.

Could it Happen?

The biggest question mark is undoubtedly whether the Nintendo Switch has the hardware capable of running Red Dead Redemption 2. As was recently proven with the (far better than anyone expected) Witcher 3 port, however, it seems that the capability is there and perhaps without the dire-level of watering-down most would anticipate.

As above, we likely suspect that this simply means that support for the controller is being added to the PC version. With Rockstar Games remaining as tight-lipped as ever, however, this is (if nothing else) certainly intriguing.

What do you think? Do you think Red Dead Redemption 2 could run on the Nintendo Switch? – Let us know in the comments!