Nintendo Switch Hits 20m Units Sold With Massive Profits

It’s no small secret that the Nintendo Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo. In my opinion, it had to be. Given the failure of the Wii-U Nintendo was struggling in terms of consoles and if the Switch had sunk, many believed that they might have withdrawn from the home console market entirely.

The good news is that it didn’t. The Nintendo Switch has done exceptionally well and in a report via NeoWin, sales have now topped over 20 million units.

Driving Massive Profits

Based on year on year profits, Nintendo has reported a 43.9% increase. Additionally, it has reported that sales, on the whole, have increased by 9.1% and better still they expect Switch sales to remain exceptionally high throughout the rest of the year. All in all, it’s good news for Nintendo and news they desperately needed!

Why Has It Been So Successful?

The short answer is that they learned from the mistakes of the Wii-U. It was branded with a catchy name and launched with some exceptionally good titles. In addition, Nintendo has also been able to secure some good 3rd party developers for the console which was again a major stumbling block for the Wii-U.

The Future Of Nintendo

I still think that the Nintendo Switch is just a temporary reprieve. Nintendo simply has to build on this success or face going backwards again. In terms of the release and games, they got everything right with the Switch. I suspect though that whatever they do next, they’re going to have to get everything right again.

What do you think? Do you own a Nintendo Switch? What do you think about it? In addition, if you don’t own one, are you considering getting one soon? – Let us know in the comments!