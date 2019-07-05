Nintendo Switch ‘Mini’ Console May Be on the Way!

Smaller and Cheaper Nintendo Switch Arriving in Fall 2019

Nintendo Switch

It’s not exactly a secret that Nintendo has been working on a revised model update to their highly-popular Nintendo Switch console. What has fallen under the realms of speculation, however, is exactly what format it would take.

Well, in a report via TrustedReviews, we may have our answer as a leaked case design would indicate that Nintendo is about to take the Switch into smaller dimensions.

nintendo switch

Case Cover

Following a leaked case cover design, two things can clearly be drawn from it. Based on the layout, this is almost certainly for the Nintendo Switch. It is, however, notably smaller than the current design. As such, the best indications suggest that whatever new iteration of the system is on the way, it’s going to be quite a bit smaller than the current design.

This in itself isn’t necessarily surprising. Many of the rumours indicated that Nintendo was looking to release a less expensive (in both manufacturing and retail terms) system.

nintendo switch

What Do We Think?

The above image certainly isn’t based on any confirmed designs from Nintendo. It does, however, give a visual representation as to how much smaller it will be. It also shows that the 4 buttons to the left side will likely be replaced with a D-pad. In addition, rather than removable controllers, it does appear that this will be a contained system.

If Nintendo is going to release this updated system, then we can probably expect to hear news on it shortly. As horrifying as it sounds, Christmas is closer than you might think!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

