Nintendo Switch Is The Most Successful Launch Console In The US

The fact that the Nintendo Switch has been a colossal success should not come as a surprise to anyone. In its first year, and yes, the Switch is now a year old, it has broken many milestones and achievements. Already surpassing the entire lifetime sales of its predecessor, the Wii-U the Switch has become the much-needed success Nintendo needed to make it relevant to the home console market again.

Figures, via Ubergizmo, however, suggest that the Nintendo Switch is America’s best selling console of all time!

Best selling?…

Ok, so that term is a little vague as it could clearly apply to many scenarios. So, to clarify, based on the sales figures of the Nintendo Switch in the last year the Nintendo Switch has sold the most units than any other console prior in the US in its first year of trading.

Taking that a step further, if the current sales trend continues, then the Nintendo Switch may indeed become America’s best selling console ever. Of course, time will have to tell before that accolade is achieved, but at the same time, based on the current popularity, price and releases, you wouldn’t bet against it.

The future of the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has managed to achieve something with the Switch it never did with the Wii-U or even the Wii. Third-party publishers seem very keen to get a slice of the action on the console and in addition, Nintendo has made the shrewd, if the uninspired move, to embrace it’s back catalog with re-releases of much-loved titles.

As above, saying the Nintendo Switch could be America’s best ever selling console sounds crazy, but it just might be true!

What do you think? Do you own a Nintendo Switch? Which is your favorite game? – Let us know in the comments!

