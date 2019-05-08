Nintendo Switch Online NES Library Expands to 40+ Titles

Adding Three Classic NES Titles Next Week

Starting May 15, Nintendo is adding three classic NES titles to their Nintendo Switch Online library. These are VS. Excitebike, Donkey Kong Jr. and Clu Clu Land.

Donkey Kong Jr. is the sequel to legendary Donkey Kong arcade game. This time, Mario is the antagonist who has imprisoned Donkey Kong. So it is up to his son Donkey Kong Jr. to mount a rescue.

VS. Excitebike on the other hand is adapted from the Famicom disk version of the game. It has sweet jumps and exciting races like the original Excitebike. Except this time, users can go head to head with their friends, complete with a two-player split screen.

Lastly, Clu Clu Land is an undersea puzzle game where the player must uncover gold bars from increasingly complex mazes. It is a good thing you can have help from friends this time via co-op mode.

What New Features Will These Classic NES Games Have?

Just like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, and other Nintendo Switch Online NES titles, the three new additions will have enhanced online features. This includes multiplayer, co-op modes as well as cloud saving capabilities. The latter being handy for not just saving your progress but high-scores as well.

Bonus Offer for Nintendo Switch Online Members

Nintendo Switch Online members also have access to the free-to-download software Tetris 99 as a special offer. This is basically a competitive version of the classic game. So players can test out their stacking skills against the best in the entire world.