Nintendo To Release ‘VR Headset’ Labo Switch Kit

Nintendo Switch VR Headset

When it comes to VR headsets, they have (perhaps surprisingly) proven to be popular on both PC and the PS4. It is, however, difficult to say with any certainty whether the ‘voodoo’ of the past has been broken. Specifically, that this iteration of VR is the future and not just a fad.

When it comes to ‘fad’ or ‘novelty’ products, however, there are few companies that seem to embrace this more than Nintendo. As such, we’re hardly surprised to hear in a report via The Verge, that the company has announced that a Labo VR headset is coming up for release!

What Do We Know About It?

The ‘VR headset’ isn’t a head set in the ‘traditional’ manner we have seen from devices such as the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. If you are, however, familiar with Nintendo’s ‘Labo’ branding, you’ll very quickly grasp the concept.

Put simply, you get a set of googles and a cardboard surround. You insert your Nintendo Switch and away you go! – There is, however, the question of exactly how ‘good’ this will be.

What Do We Think?

The Labo VR kit is expected to release on April 12th for a price in the region of $39.99. Not bad in terms of price and, if it has some cool functionality, a nice novelty addition to your Nintendo Switch. I do, however, use the word ‘novelty’ very deliberately.

If you’re not convinced that the current iterations of VR are anything more than a novelty, then you’re probably going to treat this even more cynically. At the very least though, for less than $40, this could give you a good bit of entertainment!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!