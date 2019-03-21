Nitro Concepts Releases the New S300EX Gaming Chair

Re-designed PU Leather

Nitro Concepts is releasing a new version of their S300 gaming chair (read the review here), they are calling the S300EX. This time it uses Polyurethane leather and features a redesign while maintaining the award-winning features of the original. It is an addition to the S300 range, so it is a new option rather than a replacement for previous Nitro Concept offerings.

The S300EX is totally customizable fitting gamers of every size (up to 135kg), with adjustable or fully removable headrest and lumbar support. The armrests are three dimensional and adjustable via height, rotation and the ability to slide back or forwards. Even the chair’s height and back rest are adjustable, with an additional rocking feature. So it is versatile and adapts to the user’s needs.

Underneath, the chair is equipped with a robust and durable Class 4 gas lift. Which allows a 13 cm adjustment from 48 to 61 cm. There are also 50 mm castors made from a hard nylon core with a soft polyurethane covering. So it is perfect for both hard and soft flooring.

How Much is the Nitro Concepts S300EX Gaming Chair?

The Nitro Concepts S300EX gaming chair is now available for pre-order via Overclockers UK for £239.99.