No DLC Vault Hunters for Borderlands 3?

DLC Vault Hunters

While the upcoming Borderlands 3 is shaping up to be a fantastic gaming experience, it does have some noticeable changes over the previous entries in the series. Firstly, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting additional vault hunters via DLCexpansions. While the first game never did, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel both did get extra playable characters.

@DuvalMagic hey quick question will there be dlc vault hunters like in the pre sequel and borderlands 2? — Keion brown (@Keionbrown12) May 4, 2019

Randy Pitchford

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has made comments over the weekend. While we expect the game will be getting DLC expansions much like previous entries, it does seem extra characters will be left out. Furthermore, this comes from the same guy who said the game won’t have any microtransactions. Well, except the cosmetic microtransactions. Not confusing at all, but I suspect he meant no loot boxes.

“..put our time into expanding what the existing vault hunters can do and how interesting their future growth is instead of adding new ones to start over with.”

When Can I Play It?

Borderlands 3 is set to release on consoles and PC on September 13th. It’ll be an Epic Game Store exclusive for six months. What surprises the team have for us beyond that, I’m sure we’ll be finding out soon enough.