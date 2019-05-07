No DLC Vault Hunters for Borderlands 3?

/ 5 hours ago
Decoded Message Hints at Return of 'The Destroyer' in Borderlands 3

DLC Vault Hunters

While the upcoming Borderlands 3 is shaping up to be a fantastic gaming experience, it does have some noticeable changes over the previous entries in the series. Firstly, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting additional vault hunters via DLCexpansions. While the first game never did, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel both did get extra playable characters.

Randy Pitchford

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has made comments over the weekend. While we expect the game will be getting DLC expansions much like previous entries, it does seem extra characters will be left out. Furthermore, this comes from the same guy who said the game won’t have any microtransactions. Well, except the cosmetic microtransactions. Not confusing at all, but I suspect he meant no loot boxes.

“..put our time into expanding what the existing vault hunters can do and how interesting their future growth is instead of adding new ones to start over with.”

Borderlands 3 Gameplay Reveal Event Trailer Released

When Can I Play It?

Borderlands 3 is set to release on consoles and PC on September 13th. It’ll be an Epic Game Store exclusive for six months. What surprises the team have for us beyond that, I’m sure we’ll be finding out soon enough.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!