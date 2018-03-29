No Man’s Sky Is Scheduled to Receive Another Major Update

Hello Games still working on No Man’s Sky.

Most of you will likely agree that No Man’s Sky used to be disappointing. It’s not that the game was completely bad, but it just didn’t live up to its hype. We’ve seen this time and time again with various games over the years, but at least at launch, No Man’s Sky failed in numerous ways. With time Hello Games managed to push out patches and updates that made the game much more enjoyable. At the time of writing, this title is definitely worth a shot, and better yet, its makers are actively working on even more updates. This upcoming update is currently in the works, and Hello Games have stated that it will be completely free.

Previous updates.

Those of you who keep up with the game’s development should be familiarized with last three major updates. We’re talking about Foundation, Pathfinder, and Atlas Rises, which came out in the past 18 months. Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games, issued the following statement about this upcoming expansion, which is named No Man’s Sky NEXT.

“We are calling this No Man’s Sky NEXT because it is an important next step in a journey for No Man’s Sky, for Hello Games and for our devoted community. Each update for No Man’s Sky has been more successful than the last; this was especially true of our last update Atlas Rises. It emboldens the team to push ourselves further. This journey is far from over, and it’s exciting to be working again on something you know will surprise people.”

