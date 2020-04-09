noblechairs Creating Bethesda Licenced Gaming Chairs!

noblechairs has just announced that they have a multi-year partnership with Bethesda Softworks. So kick-ass gaming chair brand, combined with kick-ass gaming developer/publisher, can only mean one thing! Officially licensed gaming chairs!

Bethesda Softworks holds some seriously cool titles in their range. Fallout, DOOM, RAGE, Wolfenstein, and my favourite The Elder Scrolls Online, all of which they mentioned in the press release today, as well as “other future releases” so we should see a good range of designs over the coming years.

Doom & Fallout

The final designs are currently in progress, but we’ll be seeing DOOM and Fallout editions launching in Q2 2020, with other game titles to follow.

“Taking inspiration from the Fallout series, the chair will feature Vault Boy and the Vault-Tec logos on the front and rear of the chair, along with their famous blue and yellow colour scheme. It will also include “Prepare for the Future” – a staple phrase within the Fallout franchise.”

“The DOOM Edition (imagery to be shared at a later date) will feature their military green as a base, working accents throughout for a subtle yet distinctive design. On the headrest, DOOM’s logo will be stitched in white – with their DOOM Slayer’s Club logo on the rear of the chair. The backrest features the Slayer Glyph in blood red.”

What noblechairs Had to Say

“Bethesda is one of the industry’s most respected and accomplished game studios in the world. A partnership with a global high-end gaming chair brand is a great match for those who want to play games in comfort. I’m looking forward to seeing the final designs in the flesh, rip and tear!” – Steven Levitt, Business Development Manager at noblechairs “As a huge fan of Fallout and Bethesda’s various other properties, it’s a dream come true to be able to pair the premium quality and ergonomics of noblechairs with one of the greatest game designers around. Welcome home!” – Glen Rhodes, Senior Product Manager at noblechairs

Price & Availability

Unfortunately, this is just the first stop for the PR train. There will be further announcements detailing when the chairs will be available and how much they will cost. We’ll update you as soon as we can. So, which version do you want to see first?