Noctua Announces the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Cooler

When Noctua releases a brand new cooler, they always have our attention. Being a brand well associated with quality and performance (and beige colors) they’re undoubtedly the market leader in terms of air cooling solutions.

With the official release of the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition, however, if you’re looking for an amazing low-profile cooler for your PC build, this will almost certainly represent an excellent option!

Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition

The new Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition has been designed with Loque as a partnered launch with their newly released ‘Ghost’ chassis. Don’t let that make you think that this is an exclusive product specifically for that PC case, however. This low-profile cooler design will be released as standard by Noctua and, as such, it is available to buy individually right now!

“The NH-L12 Ghost S1 edition is a highly compact, quiet low-profile cooler designed for use in small form factor cases and HTPC environments. ‌While it provides first-rate performance in its class, it is not suitable for overclocking and or CPUs that create high heat loads.”

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Noctua product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

The Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition is available to purchase right now and, depending on your region, you can check the following retailers if you fancy trying this out for yourself.

