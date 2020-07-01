Noctua Announces the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Cooler
Mike Sanders / 13 seconds ago
When Noctua releases a brand new cooler, they always have our attention. Being a brand well associated with quality and performance (and beige colors) they’re undoubtedly the market leader in terms of air cooling solutions.
With the official release of the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition, however, if you’re looking for an amazing low-profile cooler for your PC build, this will almost certainly represent an excellent option!
Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition
The new Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition has been designed with Loque as a partnered launch with their newly released ‘Ghost’ chassis. Don’t let that make you think that this is an exclusive product specifically for that PC case, however. This low-profile cooler design will be released as standard by Noctua and, as such, it is available to buy individually right now!
“The NH-L12 Ghost S1 edition is a highly compact, quiet low-profile cooler designed for use in small form factor cases and HTPC environments. While it provides first-rate performance in its class, it is not suitable for overclocking and or CPUs that create high heat loads.”
Specifications
For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Noctua product website via the link here!
Price & Availability
The Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition is available to purchase right now and, depending on your region, you can check the following retailers if you fancy trying this out for yourself.
- UK – £49.99 – Check the link here!
- USA – $54.90 – Check the link here!
What do you think? Are you in the market for a new low-profile CPU cooler? – Let us know in the comments!