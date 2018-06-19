Noctua Announces Three New CPU Coolers for Xeon LGA3647

Noctua Cooling for Xeon Workstations and Servers

Quiet cooling manufacturer Noctua is announcing three new CPU heatsinks specifically for Intel LGA 3647 platforms. These are the new NH-U14S DX-3647, NH-U12S DX-3647 and NH-D9 DX-3647 4U, providing 140mm, 120mm and 92mm form factor solutions.

Like with Noctua’s desktop products, these are created with high prioritization on quality and silence. Their designs also closely follow the designs of the NH-U14S, NH-U12S and NH-D9 original, but with a customized mounting base since these Xeon CPUs are quite large. In fact they are about 4x the size of Broadwell-D Xeons. Check out the size of the socket for yourself on the photo below:

The copper contact surface of these new Noctua coolers are 70 x 56mm. Which is twice the size of the standard models.

The NH-U14S DX-3647 measures 165mm tall with the fan, while the NH-U12S DX-3647 is 160mm tall after installation. The NH-D9 DX-3647 4U on the other hand fits 4U height standards and is only 134mm tall.

What CPUs Are Compatible With These Noctua Coolers?

These heatsinks are compatible with both Skylake-SP-based Xeon Scalable CPUs (Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze, Purley series) and Xeon-Phi processors (code names Knight’s Landing or Knight’s Mill).

The heatsinks’ SecuFirm2 mounting system includes two sets of brackets in order to support both square and narrow-type LGA3647 sockets. There are also pre-installed mounting screws and included processor clips (square type and narrow type without Omni-Path fabric connector, with fabric connector on request), which make it easy to install.

How Much Are These Noctua Xeon LGA3647 CPU Coolers?

The suggested retail prices are as follows: