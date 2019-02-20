Noctua Coolers Now Includes AM4 Mounting Option for Free

Multi-Socket Compatibility in One Package

When AMD first launched their AM4 CPU socket, Noctua also released Special AM4-compatible variants for their most popular heatsinks. While this provides support for building on AMD’s latest platform, users won’t be able to re-use it on an Intel or older AMD socket.

Now that AMD is nearing the launch of their 3rd generation AM4 CPU, Noctua is beginning to include the AM4 mounting option with the standard heatsink kit. So this means not only are users getting AM4 mounting kits out of the box, they are also getting the full mounting option for the non-AM4 kits.

This includes Intel LGA2066, LGA2011, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150. Furthermore, AMD AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, FM1, FM2, and FM2+ platforms are also supported.

Which Noctua Cooler Models are Updated?

Noctua is updating their most popular heatsink lineup. These include their high-end NH-D15 down to their NH-L9x65 low-profile cooler.

  • NH-D15
  • NH-D15S
  • NH-C14S
  • NH-U14S
  • NH-U12S
  • NH-D9L
  • NH-U9S
  • NH-L9x65

The best part is that these models will retain their regular MSRP. So users are not paying extra for the AM4 mounting hardware.

Moreover, Noctua’s free socket upgrade policy stays in place. So users who have purchased a CPU cooler without the AM4 hardware can request for mounting hardware. As long as they can provide proof of purchase.

Check the full compatibility/eligibility list on their website, which also lists some older models.

