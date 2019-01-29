Noctua Debuts NT-H2 Thermal Compound and Cleaning Wipes

Next Generation Thermal Interface Material

Noctua is introducing their new NT-H2 thermal compound, improving upon their well-regarded NT-H1 thermal paste. The new second generation thermal compound is just as easy to apply as the NT-H1 with a fine-tuned formula of metal-oxide microparticles for even better thermal performance.

One of the best things about the NT-H1 and now the NT-H2 is the fact that it does not require any break in periods. That means users can apply it directly and except long-term stability up to 5-years. Whereas typical thermal compounds will only perform after a day or more. In Noctua’s standardized internal testing at various platforms and heat loads, the NT-H2 can cool up to 2°C lower.

Aside from the availability of the NT-H2, there is also a new large 10g pack NT-H1 compound. Plus the new NA-SCW1 cleaning wipes (set of 20), ideal for cleaning up after applying these materials. These wipes are pre-moistened with a custom detergent mixture, which makes it easy to clean contact surfaces prior or after cooler installation.

The company has even prepared a series of videos on YouTube showing users how to use and apply these new products.

How Much are These New Noctua Products?

All models will be available via Noctua’s official Amazon and eBay within the next few days. Other sales partners will receive stock shortly.

The suggested retail prices are as follows: