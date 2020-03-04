Noctua Launches Clothing in (Surprise Surprise) Grey or Brown

Noctua is, perhaps, one of the most reputable cooling brands out there. Put simply, if you’re looking for a high-performance air cooling solution, they should be one of the first names you look into. It seems, however, that they are looking to diversify their line-up a little bit.

Rather than releasing a new CPU cooler or fan product, however, they have instead launched a new range of official clothing.

Noctua Launches Official Clothing

In announcing the new hoodies, it is perhaps something of a little self-awareness that they are only available in brown or grey. Let’s face it, the only color they’re missing is beige.

“The NP-H1.grey [or brown] premium-quality Noctua hoodie offers Noctua enthusiasts the opportunity to express their love of the renowned Austrian PC cooling brand through their wardrobe. With a high-quality embroidered Noctua logo on the chest, textured print on the back and a redux-inspired grey colour scheme, the NP-H1 hoodies are a testament to Noctua’s tireless dedication to quality, combining premium-feel heavyweight fabrics with a sophisticated, practical and attractive design. Topped off with a waffle-lined hood, a front pouch pocket and an ultra-soft peach finish, the NP-H1 offers ultimate warmth and comfort to the avid Noctua follower.”

Where Can I Buy One?

If you’re a fan of Noctua, or perhaps just feeling a little frivolous, you probably want to know where you can buy these. Well, that and how much they cost! There is, however, good news in that regard! Yes, they are available to buy on Amazon right now!

Admittedly, it’s a little expensive for my blood. Particularly when you can buy the NH-U12S for not much more money. If you love the brand, however, and want the world to know, this is a great option!

What do you think? Planning on getting one of these? If so, which color? – Let us know in the comments!