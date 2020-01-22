Noctua Launches the NH-L9a-AM4 Chromax Black Cooler

If you can forgive the somewhat overused pun, we’re pretty big fans of Noctua products here at eTeknix. Being the preferred cooling choice for many of our personal systems, when they release something new onto the market they’ll always have our attention.

In this instance, however, it’s not technically something new, but (by Noctua’s usual remit) something that’s certainly different. In announcing the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 Chromax Black we now get to see one of their most popular low-profile cooler designs re-launched in an all-black coloring! Yep, not a trace of cream of beige to be found here!

Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 Chromax Black

“The NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black is an all-black version of Noctua’s award-winning NH-L9a-AM4 low-profile quiet CPU cooler for AMD Ryzen based HTPCs and Small Form Factor (SFF) builds. Thanks to the same proven heatsink design and NF-A9x14 PWM fan, it stays true to the NH-L9a-AM4’s successful formula of fusing a height of only 37mm with strong performance and excellent quietness of operation, as well as 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility. At the same time, the chromax.black version with its black fan and black coated heatsink combines these assets with a sleek stealth look. Topped off with the renowned SecuFirm2™ low-profile mounting system for AMD AM4, Noctua’s enthusiast-grade NT-H1 thermal compound and a full 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black is a premium choice for customers who seek an ultra-compact heatsink that looks just as great as it cools.”

Proven premium heatsink (more than 50 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites). Now available in an all-black design that goes great with many colour schemes and RGB LEDs

Only 37mm height allows it to fit ultra-compact HTPC and Small Form Factor (SFF) cases. Tailored footprint guarantees 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility on all ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX AM4 motherboards

Renowned, award-winning NF-A9x14 slim 92mm fan with Low-Noise Adaptor and PWM. For automatic speed control: Full cooling performance under load, whisper-quiet at idle!

Includes high-end NT-H1 thermal paste and SecuFirm2 mounting system for easy installation on AMD Ryzen CPUs and APUs

Renowned Noctua quality backed up by 6-year manufacturer’s warranty. Deluxe choice for AMD Ryzen CPUs & APUs with moderate heat load (e.g. 3700X, 3600, 3400G, see compatibility list)

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

Available to purchase now, the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black is available for the (perhaps) surprisingly low price of £45.99.

Now, as the name might suggest, this has been specifically designed for the AMD AM4 socket platform, but given that Team Red processor owners can sometimes feel like compatibility for them is an afterthought with many cooling products, it’s great to see one specifically designed for those CPUs.

What do you think? Do you like the design? Are you a fan of Noctua products? – Let us know in the comments!