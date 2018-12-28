Noctua NH-D9 DX-3647 4U (LGA3647) CPU Cooler Review

Noctua NH-D9 DX-3647 (LGA3647) CPU Cooler Review

This is our third and last Noctua LGA3647 CPU cooler review, at least for this time. Today I’m taking the NH-D9 DX-3647 for a spin on my testbench and a closer look. Out of the three Noctua coolers available for this socket, this one is probably the most classic when we think of server and workstation situations.

Just as the other two LGA3647 cooler from Noctua, the NH-D9 DX-3647 will keep the latest Xeon Scalable processors with a TDP of up to 205W cool under load.

Noctua NH-D9 DX-3647 U4

The DX series of coolers is Noctua’s response to Intel’s Xeon product families. The NH-D9 is one of the smaller ones out of the house of Noctua, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t perform. The two-tower CPU cooler will fit most servers, at least if they’re in a 4U chassis. Here, it will cool your chips without any clearance issue with PCI cards or memory modules. The square cooler is barely bigger than the CPU socket itself.

The little NH-D9 DX-3647 4U supports both square and narrow type LGA3647 platforms, making it perfect for all boards. The 92mm fans might be smaller than the 120mm or 140mm of the bigger brothers, but they still pack a punch. At that’s a thing that’s needed, especially in multi-CPU setups which are taxed to the max most of the times.

It is based on the proven NH-D9 heatsink which also is available for standard desktop systems as well as TR4/SP3. It is equipped with two of Noctua’s award-winning, PWM controlled NF-A9 92mm fans in their high-speed 2500rpm HS-PWM variant. Together, it all provides an excellent balance of performance, compatibility and quietness. All the things you look for in a CPU cooler.

The installation will be a quick and easy walk through the part as the NH-D9 DX-3647 4U comes with pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound and features the SecuFirm2 mounting system.

Features

You can check out the full features of this product below, but there are some points we would like to highlight. Firstly, as this is the smaller alternative to Noctua’s larger CPU coolers, it has great RAM and PCIe clearance thanks to the compact and square shape.

In addition to this, the overall excellent design of the cooler itself means that getting this into your system should be no problem at all.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Noctua Had to Say

“Noctua’s DX line CPU coolers have become a default choice in premium grade quiet cooling solutions for Intel Xeon processors. The NH-D9 DX-3647 4U features a larger, custom-designed contact surface and supports both square and narrow type LGA3647 platforms. Based on the proven, 92mm size NH-D9L heatsink and equipped with two of Noctua’s award-winning, PWM controlled NF-A9 92mm fans (high-efficiency 2500rpm version), it combines strong performance with excellent compatibility for 4U systems and other space-restricted applications. Topped off with the professional SecuFirm2 mounting system and pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound, the NH-D9 DX-3647 4U forms a complete premium quality package for quietly cooling LGA3647 based Xeon workstations and servers.”

Packaging and Accessories

There can be no surprise when it comes to the packaging. After all, it’s a Noctua product. We get a simple brown box with a sticker on top which holds all the goodies. The sticker has a picture of the included cooler from the front and side as well as the product name. Else, there isn’t much on the outside.

All the accessories are nicely packed inside, making sure everything arrives as it should and in one piece. Considering the mounting system is metal while the CPU brackets are plastic, this is a good choice.

Parts and Accessories

In terms of parts, there’s everything you’ll want. We get mounting options for narrow and square LGA3467 boards, a y-cable for motherboards with just a single CPU FAN header, a screw-tool, and the installation manual.