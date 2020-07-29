Noctua’s Huge Fanless Cooler is Delayed Until 2021

We have a lot of love for Noctua products here at eTeknix and, for quite some time now, we’ve been aware that the cooling giant has been working on a high-performance fanless design. Although it doesn’t yet have an official name, there are more than enough images of the product around to know that this isn’t just a concept. Put simply, Noctua doesn’t let designs like this out in the wild unless it’s about 90% ready.

Following an official update to their product roadmap, however, it would appear that getting that final 10% across the line is taking longer than anticipated and, as such, while there is a lot of curiosity surrounding this product, it looks likely that it will not make its official debut until 2021.

Noctua Fanless High-Performance Cooler

While not exactly looking like the prettiest cooler ever released, this fanless design from Noctua will reportedly be easily able to handle high-end TDP processors and, as such, is being touted as a high-performance design.

So, why has it been delayed? Well, it’s no secret that Noctua holds itself to exceptionally high standards. With the most notable comparison for this likely being the NH-D15 (a cooler that comes with 2 pretty huge fans), the chances are that they’re not prepared to release this until it is at least good enough for a solid comparison. And, for a fanless design, that’s clearly going to take a lot of engineering and thought.

What’s On The Horizon

Rather disappointingly, the remaining product releases noted on their roadmap (which you can check out here) is rather spartan. While there is a reference to a ‘next-generation’ NH–D15, the chances are (more than likely) that this will just represent a ‘chromax.black’ variant. So, better looking, but probably nothing much beyond that.

As above though, while Noctua doesn’t tend to release a lot, what they do put onto the market is nearly always excellent and, in a nutshell, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. Particularly, it should be noted, with this monster of a fanless cooler!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!