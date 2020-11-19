NordPass Reveal the 200 Worst Passwords of 2020

It’s pretty well known that the human race is, by and large, pretty lousy at making passwords. Rather ironically, however, as many websites now require us to get more creative to meet their security standards (such as the inclusion of number/s and/or special characters), this has again led to a trend of laziness for simply coming up with something, anything, that is considered suitable.

Well, following a report via NordPass, following the release of the 200 ‘worst’ passwords of 2020, put simply, if one of your current choices is on this list, you might want to consider swapping it out pretty sharpish!

Worst Passwords of 2020

Now, you might be wondering what has gone into constituting the ‘worst’ passwords of 2020, and the reality is, it’s actually quite simple. Basing the figures off the known number of users who have it registered, NordPass has also provided figures showing the number of individual times that particular password has been compromised. – In other words, putting the common use and confirmed security risks together, they can determine just how good (or bad) your password is.

While you can check out the top 200 via the link here, we’ve included the 25 worst offenders below (and yes, you are going to see some familiar ones here).

123456

123456789

picture1

password

12345678

111111

123123

12345

1234567890

senha

1234567

qwerty

abc123

Million2

000000

1234

iloveyou

aaron431

password1

qqww1122

123

omgpop

123321

654321

qwertyuiop

What Should I Do?

Admittedly, with us all now likely having to attempt to remember log-in passwords for dozens of websites, being varied and creative is getting more and more difficult. As such, one of the mildly seemingly contradictory pieces of advice these days is to be as creative as you can with your online passwords, but rather than remembering them, keep them saved on a text document on your PC. In fairness, for better or worse, this is a system I have personally used for around 10 years now, and, so far, despite masses of e-mails from ‘AmAZon’ and ‘pAyPALL’ to the contrary, I think I’ve been pretty safe!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!