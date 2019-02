Nvidia 1660 & 1650

While the tech world, in general, is trying to decide if the Nvidia 1660 Ti is actually great or not, it’s easy to forget that in terms of what we know, this simply represents the first of 3 graphics cards due from what will be termed the 16XX series. To date, however, details surrounding the remaining 2 releases are more than a little unclear.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, release dates for both graphics cards have been suggested.

What Do We Know About The Cards?

Like the 1660 Ti, the graphics cards are believed to be based on the Turing architecture originally seen in the Nvidia 20XX series. It has, however, been suggested that the 1650 version will feature a (significantly?) watered down TU117 chip. With these cards expecting to retail for a starting price of $179, they will certainly represent an interesting ‘budget’ option. The performance will, however, be a significant factor in how successful they are.

What Do We Think?

I have high hopes that the 1650 will be significantly better than the 1050. In terms of graphics cards, the 1050 (while the least expensive in the 10XX range) was a rather disappointing underperformer. If the Turing TU117 chip can, however, help drag the card into a legitimate 1080p performer (high-level graphics settings not required) then for those on a tight budget, it could prove to be a fantastic bargain.

What do you think? Are you interested in any of the Nvidia 16XX graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!