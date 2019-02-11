Nvidia 1660 Ti Hype Ramps – Box Images Leak Online

Nvidia 1660 Ti

With the upcoming release of the Nvidia 1660 Ti graphics card, it’s a release that should garner more than a little attention from the gaming community. Well, specifically those who want decent performance but on a budget that isn’t going to cost you a small fortune or a kidney. With this in mind, the 1660 graphics card is certainly looking to be an interesting prospect.

Essentially offering all of the performance of the Turing architecture offered in the 20XX series, without the ray tracing, Nvidia is reportedly lining this up to the be the logical successor to the highly popular 1060 graphics card.

Boxes Start Leaking

With the graphics card reportedly set to release on February 22nd, we’ve already seen a number of leaks surrounding both the 1660 and Ti variant. In reports via Videocardz, however, images for both the GALAX and Palit variants have been released. In terms of details, we do not have much (confirmed) specifics about either card. From the box art, however, we can confirm that the Galax will be a twin-fan design while the Palit will be single.

Pricing is Key!

As we mentioned above, one of the biggest criticisms of the current 20XX range and the AMD Radeon Vega VII is pricing. At present, the ‘cheapest’ (and latest) graphics card you can buy is the Radeon 590 (at circa £200) or the Nvidia 2060 (circa £300). It would, however, be nice if the 1660 Ti could fall somewhere in the middle. Providing the performance of the 2060 without the ray tracing price tag.

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? Which one is interesting you the most? – Let us know in the comments!