Nvidia 2070 Ti Specification Leaks Online

Nvidia 2070 Ti

While the jury is still somewhat out on the Nvidia 20XX range of graphics cards (largely due to price rather than performance) it is easy to forget that in terms of the range, there is still one card left to go. Namely, the Ti variant of the 2070.

While Nvidia hasn’t officially confirmed it’s release, as many of their cards, it’s definitely a case of ‘if’ rather than ‘when’. It is, of course, helped by the fact that the prior 1070 Ti proved to be such a popular graphics card.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, while the card has still not formally been announced, we might have seen our first leak as to an indication of what to expect from it.

Performance

As can be seen in the image below, an unspecified Nvidia graphics card has leaked online. Although it is not named, with the performance being entirely sandwiched between the 2070 and 2080, this is almost certainly the Nvidia 2070 Ti.

Some of the details, however, do raise a few questions.

Specifications

Sadly, no in-depth specifications have been revealed in this leak. There is, however, one item of curiosity that has caught a lot of attention. Namely, that the model tested appeared to have 7.5GB of memory.

This is a rather unusual amount. Especially based on the data sizes of many prior Nvidia cards. Yes, a 1.5GB card wasn’t entirely unusual, but 7.5GB? That is more than a little weird.

If this is true, it may have been done to simply create a more notable difference. Specifically, between itself and the existing 2080. It is, however, a very unusual method.

With Nvidia expected to formally announce the card in the next 4-8 weeks, however, we don’t have long to find out!

What do you think? Would you be interested in a Nvidia 2070 Ti? – Let us know in the comments!