Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’ Has The Fastest Memory on the Market

With the release of the Nvidia 2060 and 2070 graphics card, we have seen a notable improvement on the base releases from the 20XX range. There is, however, the small matter of the upcoming release of the 2080 Super to look forward to.

Based on the naming alone, it would be safe to assume that this would represent the most powerful card in the range, it seems, however, that we can expect something particularly special from it. In a report via TechPowerUp, the graphics card will feature the fastest memory speed (VRAM) currently available on the market.

Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’ To Feature Markets Fastest Memory Speeds

The ‘original’ Nvidia 2080 graphics card features a VRAM memory speed of 14 Gbps. It isn’t a speed shared only by this card in the range, but it is the fastest available under current releases.

It has, however, been suggested that the upcoming Super variant will see this increase by circa 10% to 15.5 Gbps. A speed that would represent the fastest currently available at the ‘consumer level’ of the market.

Cuda Core Improvements!

In the report, it is also suggested that the “TU104” chipset design has also been maxed out. This essentially means that all 3,072 CUDA cores present will be utilised. This, as opposed to the 2,944 used on the original 2080.

As we said earlier, the fact that the Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’ was going to be faster was a no brainer. It seems, however, that Nvidia has really pushed out this graphics card as far as it can go in many areas.

It will, however, be curious to see how they have been able to effectively ‘water this down’ compared to the 2080 Ti. In addition, also at what price point this will be landing.

What do you think? Are you interested in the Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’? – Let us know in the comments!