Nvidia 2080 SUPER ‘Mobile’ Graphics Card Spotted

Last November, Nvidia started dropping some hints that following the release of their desktop ‘Super’ variants of 20XX graphics cards, they would also be looking to bring the platform to the laptop market.

Admittedly, it seemed something of a logical move. Particularly for cards such as the 2060m which is currently one of the most popular in the Nvidia mobile range.

Since the tease, however, there hasn’t been much news from them happening. Well, in a report via Videocardz, not only do we have our first confirmed 2080 ‘Super’ mobile GPU, but we also have a reference to a yet unreleased Intel processor.

Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’ Mobile

With this Max-Q design featuring 80W TPD, it’s clearly a lot less than required in the standard desktop version and as such, comparatively has much lower clock speeds. This is something entirely expected with mobile releases, however, and we do at least know that this 2080 ‘Super’ will keep it’s 8GB of VRAM.

In regards to the CPU, it seems that this particular (and yet unknown) laptop will feature an Intel’s Core i9-10980HK. A processor that will presumably be the new ‘flagship’ release of their upcoming 10th-gen series. With a maximum boost clock of 4.92GHz, however, it is possible that this might be higher when launched. Intel did, after all, suggest that the H platform would exceed 5GHz.

What Do We Think?

Between this Intel processor and new Nvidia ‘Super’ 2080, it could certainly prove to be one of the most potent laptop combinations seen in 2020. Admittedly, until something formal is confirmed, we do have to take this with a pinch of salt.

If you are in the market for a new high-end laptop, however, then this certainly warrants some attention!

What do you think? Looking to get yourself a new laptop? Are you impressed with the potential of this combination? – Let us know in the comments!