Nvidia On Why Their 2080TI Founders Edition Is Overclocked

Nvidia in the past has always largely shied away from overclocking their own reference cards. Founders Edition cards, created in whole by Nvidia, are usually the no-thrills GPU experience. With the unveiling of the 2080TI though, they have been keen to talk about just how powerful their own version of the card is. This is, however, a little unusual as the card they will be selling has been overclocked. Something the company has generally not got involved with in the past.

Following a lengthy blog post though, Nvidia has been keen to explain why they will be doing it this time around.

Why Are They Overclocking

The answer can be summed up very simply. They’re tired of having their Founder’s Edition releases trumped immediately by manufacturers who immediately look towards overclocking to produce the best card on the market. As such, this time around, Nvidia wants to show that their own card under their own technology is very much capable of overclocking and to a standard we see from the major manufacturers.

Don’t get us wrong. The chances are that the Founder’s Edition GPU may not be as powerful as the major manufacturers. They do, after all, have to give them something to do. In terms of setting the bar though, it does raise expectations from the manufacturers a little to beat what Nvidia has done themselves.

They Might Surprise Us!

In terms of which to go for, you will, of course, want to wait for the benchmarks to come out. Well, unless you have a particular brand or price preference. In terms of what to expect though, Nvidia could surprise us here with their own Founder’s Edition. When compares to the other manufacturers, it might be surprisingly good!

What do you think? Which brand are you looking towards? In addition, which model? – Let us know in the comments!