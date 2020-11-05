Nvidia 3060 and 3050 Ti Rumored to Use a New GA106 GPU

We should note, officially speaking, there are only three graphics cards currently confirmed (and now released) from the Nvidia 30XX range. Specifically, the 3090, 3080, and 3070. While there will, of course, be a lot more GPU launches over the coming months (and particularly the 3060 Ti of which we’ve heard a lot of rumblings), for the moment that it is and anything else, for the moment, generally resides in the realms of speculation.

Following a Twitter post from reliable Nvidia news leaker ‘@kopite7kimi‘, however, fresh information has been revealed about the ‘standard’ 3060 and 3050 Ti graphics cards. Albeit, if you haven’t got the gist of what we’ve been trying to say so far, take it with a grain of salt!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 & 3050 Ti Graphics Cards

Seemingly confirming that both graphics cards would be based on a brand new GA106-based chipset, the news has even extended to what the potential specifications of the graphics cards could be:

GeForce RTX 3060

  • 3,840 CUDA cores
  • 192-bit memory controller
  • 6GB or 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM (with the former far more likely given that we already know (near enough) that the 3060 Ti will feature 8GB.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

  • 3,584 CUDA cores
  • 192-bit memory controller
  • Although certainly 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM

When Will We Know More?

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti expected to be launched within the next couple of weeks, with a December 2nd release date, it’s likely that Nvidia will either announce the launch of the 3060 and/or the 3050 Ti shortly afterwards. Albeit, it’s entirely possible that they may wait until the new year before announcing these more ‘entry-level’ focused GPUs.

As always though, as soon as we hear anything in regards to these upcoming GPUs, we’ll let you know straight away!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
