Nvidia Releases 3080/3090 Ready 456.38 WHQL GPU Drivers

With the recent launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, it’s hardly any surprise that a new driver update has been released offering support for this and the soon to be released 3090. If you did, however, think that the update ended there, however, you would be mistaken.

With it also coming with a number of useful fixes, game-ready optimizations, and improvements, even if you haven’t yet got your hands on a 3080 (yet), it still seems that this is more than worth the time in making the update!

Nvidia 3080/3090 Ready 456.38 WHQL Drivers

GeForce Game Ready Driver

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Game Ready for Fortnite RTX

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite’s dramatic new update which adds raytraced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs

GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20- series

GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above

ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)

NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background 5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

Fixed Issues

[Batman Arkham Knight]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling on PhysX games results in lower frame rate.[2988376]

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: The game may intermittently see a drop in frame rate when ray tracing is enabled. [3050468]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game may crash. [3037846]

[Forza Horizon 4]: Stuttering occurs in the game after racing a few laps. [3101001]

[Horizon Zero Dawn The Complete Edition]: Flickering and texture corruption occurs in game after setting Anisotropic Filtering to 16x from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200638389]

[madVR][MPC-HC]: Various HDR issues occur when using the madVR renderer with MPC-HC. [3038381]

[Minecraft Java Edition;]: The game may crash when launched with XSplit Broadcaster running in the background. [3052464]

[World of Warcraft]: Objects randomly flicker. [3101638] Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]

[Notebook]: Display is not detected when connected to Thunderbolt 3 port on HP Spectre x360 15t-df100 Notebook. [3087076]

[Notebook][NVIDIA Control Panel]: With Clone mode set, only the Developer pages are visible in the NVIDIA Control Panel after hot-plugging a DisplayPort/HDMI Freesync display. [200637570]

[Notebook]: When a game is played on the primary display and a YouTube video is played on the extended display, viudeo playback is sluggish and stutters. [200586262]

[Pascal GPU][Marvel’s Avengers]: The game may crash when switching windows [Alt+Tab] while the game is running. [3101682]

Known Issues



[SLI][G-SYNC][Red Dead Redemption 2 Vulkan]: With SLI + G-SYNC enabled, the games display corruption and a blank screen.[200645671]

[World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]

[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]

[VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]

To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.

You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

[Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200657525]

Where Can I Get This Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you’ve just bought a 3080 certain sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!