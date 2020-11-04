Nvidia 3080 Ti to Feature 10,496 CUDA Cores and 20GB VRAM?

Despite the lack of any official announcement, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Nvidia confirms the upcoming launch of its 3080 Ti graphics card. Now, admittedly, with the release of the 3090 already having been made, unlike prior generations of Nvidia GPUs, the 3080 Ti isn’t going to represent as substantial a release as, for example, the 1080 Ti or 2080 Ti. Put simply, there’s already a GPU out there that, at least in theory, is ‘better’. Make no bones about it though, people are still going to be more than a little interested to see what the 3080 Ti will represent!

So, what will it offer in terms of power? Well, following a Twitter post from reliable Nvidia leaker ‘@kopite7kimi‘ we may have some of the confirmed specifications from the GPU and they certainly look more than a little tasty!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

As part of the leak, it has been suggested that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be very similar to the 3090. With 10,496 CUDA cores, this is the exact same figure for both GPUs with the only notable difference, at least at the time of writing, being that while the 3090 comes with 24GB of GDD6X memory, the 3080 Ti may offer a mild compromise at 20GB. A number that is still, incidentally, double the amount found in the standard 3080.

RTX 3080 Ti FE:

PG133-SKU15,

GA102-250-KD-A1,

20GB GD6X,

the same FP32 count as 3090, 10496FP32,

the same MEM speed and TGP as 3080,

no NVLINK. — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

What Do We Think?

Seemingly offering a level of performance similar to the 3090, while improving (doubling) the VRAM quantity seen in the standard 3080, certainly seems like a very wise market placement for the 3080 Ti. We should, of course, note that there is nothing to confirm these figures so take them with a grain of salt. And as for when Nvidia will actually announce this graphics card? Well, your guess is as good as ours, but we suspect that some news may be confirmed around early December (all going well).

