Nvidia 3090 Can Barely Handle Assassins Creed Valhalla in 4K/Ultra

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 represents, at least at the time of writing (and pending the release of the AMD Radeon 6000 GPUs) one of the most powerful graphics cards currently available on the market. And yes, we use the term ‘available’ loosely. With that being said, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that even based on brand new gaming releases, the 3090 should be capable of eating everything alive even at the highest settings available. Well, perhaps not.

Following the release of a video via YouTube channel ”GameGPU“, at 4K on ultra graphics settings, even the Nvidia 3090 can’t manage to hold a solid 60fps on Assassins Creed Valhalla.

Nvidia 3090 Benchmarked on Assassins Creed Valhalla

Now, this news is interesting for a number of reasons. One of which is the fact that despite this video, Assassins Creed Valhalla doesn’t officially release until tomorrow. On the plus side, however, with it confirmed to have an in-built benchmarking tool, rest assured we’ll be adding this to our own benchmarking arsenal.

On a more concerning note, however, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t, strictly speaking, a full-blown next-gen release. As such, it’s more than a little worrying to see that despite utilizing one of the best GPUs around, it still didn’t manage to hold a stable 60fps. Given that the Nvidia 3090 comes with 24GB of VRAM, you would’ve been forgiven for assuming that this was enough potency to easily handle this game!

What Do We Think?

This revelation basically boils down to one of two opinions. Either Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been poorly optimized for the PC (which, given that this is an Ubisoft game, is an entirely plausible conclusion) or the Nvidia 3090, even with all it’s bell and whistles, just doesn’t have the grunt to cope.

While the former of the two does seem more likely, it adds a fresh level of interest in the AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards and particularly how they will stack up in comparison and on this specific game. Particularly since the 6900 XT comes with less comparative VRAM than the 3090. – And yes, we will be checking this in our review/s, so as soon as the AMD Radeon 6000’s arrive, be sure to check our website for the benchmarking results!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!