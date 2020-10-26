Nvidia 30XX Mobile GPU Line-Up Revealed

With us being well in the swing of the desktop releases for the Nvidia 30XX series of graphics cards, it was only a matter of time before news started appearing regarding their inevitable mobile (laptop) debut. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that we have some leaked confirmation that models may already be with manufacturers and that, by proxy, laptop releases featuring an Nvidia 3060, 3070, and 3090 (Max-Q) may shortly be on the horizon!

Nvidia 30XX Mobile Graphics Cards

We should, of course, note that at the time of writing, there is absolutely no way to confirm the authenticity of the leaked image below. If it is correct, however, it seems that the initial launch of the Nvidia 30XX mobile platform will come alongside the current Intel 10th-gen CPU releases. – A factor of moderate surprise as many expected them to come as a double-whammy with Intel’s new Tiger Lake-H platform.

What Do We Think?

Based on some of the configurations listed here, while it is a little disappointing to not see Tiger Lake-H processors mentioned, it still seems more than abundantly clear that these laptops (if/as/when they release) are going to offer some amazingly high potential in terms of performance and gaming. As for when they will launch, however, well, the jury is currently out on that one. While some suspect that a few laptop releases will be made before the end of the year, we suspect that the majority of the mainstream designs may hold fire until Q1 2021.

Make no bones about it though, some amazingly potent laptop launches are just on the horizon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!