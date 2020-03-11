Nvidia 442.59 Driver Update Brings COD MW Warzone Support

Yesterday marked the launch of the new and highly-anticipated ‘battle royale’ game mode to Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Having played a few rounds of it myself already, I must admit that it’s pretty damn good. I even managed a 2nd-place finish in my third game which I don’t think is too shabby at all!

If you are, therefore, planning on giving this a whirl (and own an Nvidia graphics card) then you might want to check your drivers. Yes, a new update has been released offering game ready support!

Nvidia Game Ready 442.59 Driver Update

In the latest graphics card drivers, Nvidia has (very specifically) brought ‘game ready’ support to this new and exciting battle royale game mode added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare. In the official announcement, Nvidia has said:

“With a new Battle Royale mode, a new Plunder mode, and new mechanics, which you can read about here, Call of Duty: Warzone brings new and unique gameplay to the Battle Royale genre. To experience Warzone at its very best, our new Game Ready Driver brings new updates for your GPU, ensuring that you can reach 144 FPS with GeForce RTX. Combined with a high refresh rate G-SYNC monitor, high framerates can give you an edge in competitive multiplayer shooters, with less latency, better target acquisition, and clearer, sharper visuals”. – Nvidia

Fixed Issues

[NBA 2K20]: The game crashes with some flashing. [200568482]

[Notebook][VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook. [2879605/2867038]

[Windows 7]: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver install. [200592190].

Known Issues

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full screen and windowed mode.[200578641]

To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

Where Can I Download It?

As always, presuming you have Nvidia GeForce Experience installed on your PC, a quick check should prompt you to download and install the latest version of the drivers. Failing which, you can manually grab your copy via the link here!

I look forward to seeing you in the battlefield!

What do you think? Have you played the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone? If so, what’s your best finish so far? – Let us know in the comments!