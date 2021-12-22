Nvidia 497.29 GPU Drivers – Game Ready for GTFO & Horizon DLSS Update

Ohhhh Nvidia graphics cards owners. You didn’t think you were going to get out of 2021 with at least one more driver update, did you? – Yes, a new driver is here, ready to start pestering you to update to it as soon as possible. – Is it worth it though? Well, if you are planning on trying the new gaming release of ‘GTFO’, or perhaps want to check out the amazing Horizon Zero Dawn with its new DLSS update, then this one definitely seems to be worth the effort!

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 497.29

As part of the official update noted, Nvidia has confirmed the following game ready updates, optimisations, and general fixes:

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new titles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%.

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience’s Optimal Settings

GeForce Experience’s one-click optimal settings enable you to instantly configure game options for your system’s hardware, giving you smooth, optimized gameplay. Over 1000 titles are supported, and since our last driver release we’ve added support for 10 more:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Chorus

Wartales

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

EVE Online

The Elder Scrolls Online

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Thunder Tier One

Fixed Issues

[Microsoft Flight Simulator]: The game may crash to the desktop during gameplay. [3454519]

[Microsoft Flight Simulator]: Purple/blue artifacts appear on ground textures in the game. [3454530]

[Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop occurs when there is mouse movement. [3405920]

Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]

In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

[NVIDIA Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]

Where Can I Get This Update?

Presuming you haven’t already checked (or been prompted to do so), if you have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick driver update search on it should prompt you (all going well) to download and install this latest 497.29 version. – Failing this happening, however, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!